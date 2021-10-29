Jacqueline Flipper passed from this life to eternity Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary and her 37th anniversary being a Secular Franciscan. We share the confidence that she was gracefully welcomed into to arms of Christ.
Born April 4, 1948, she was raised in Indiana along the shores of Lake Michigan. As the eldest of seven children, she played a major role in raising them. They attest “she was the one in charge.” Jacqueline attended Bradley University where she met her husband, Carl. Together they had three children. Trained as a Montessori teacher, Jacqueline worked in education most of her life. At the time of her passing, Jacqueline was working as an ESL tutor with Lewiston ISD. She honored the individuality and personality of each of her students.
Though she was a transplant from the Midwest to Idaho in the late 1980s, Jacqueline established deep roots in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She possessed a genius for friendship. Her network included neighbors, parishioners, coworkers and a countless number of students, including many foreign exchange students she either hosted or befriended through various connections. As one person stated, she was “a mother to everyone.” As a Third Order Franciscan, she imitated the path of St. Francis. She was kind, generous and eminently patient. She felt God through the beauty of creation. The ministries and community of All Saints Catholic Church bear her imprint. We miss her profoundly though we still feel her presence.
A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church. Masks will be mandatory for all in attendance in respect for the living. You are invited to bring a written memory of Jacqueline to leave with the family.