On Sunday, June 12, 2022, an angel was called up to heaven. Jacque Lynn (Imel) Haener passed away at the age of 62 after a short battle with pneumonia. The world is a little less bright without her light in it.
Jacque Lynn Imel was born Oct. 26, 1959, to Orville (Jack) and Virginia (DeBunce) Imel in Lewiston at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Jacque joined four older brothers and was later followed by one more brother.
Jacque attended grade school through high school in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1978. Jacque then traveled to San Diego before settling back in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Jacque met Dan Haener in 1981 and they were married in August 1982. Dan and Jacque welcomed daughter Danielle in March of 1983 and their son, Matthew, in May 1986. Dan and Jacque later divorced but remained best friends.
Jacque worked the majority of her life for the Catholic parishes of Lewiston as their bookkeeper and office manager. At the time of her death, she was still doing bookkeeping for several businesses throughout town.
Jacque’s true calling in life was being a mother. Jacque lived for her children and was their No. 1 supporter. Jacque was known as a second mom to so many of her children’s friends and her house was always the place to be in their younger years. Jacque’s love for Danielle and Matt was unparalleled.
Jacque became a grandmother (Nana) to Matt’s son, Haiden, on Feb. 29, 2004. Haiden lived all his life with Jacque and she raised him as her own. Jacque later became Nana to Danielle’s son, Jackson, on Dec. 18, 2020. Being Nana was her favorite title.
Jacque was a loving mother, grandmother (Nana), sister and friend. Jacque had many close friends, including Julie Matthews until the time of Julie’s passing. Other close friends included Kathy Carter and Dianne Phillips. Jacque remained close with most of her brothers and their families.
Jacque was one of a kind and was truly beautiful inside and out. She had a warm smile, contagious laugh and a smart, sarcastic wit. Jacque always had a quick comment and loved to tease those she loved the most. She was a lover of animals, crime shows, word finds, puzzles, coloring, fashion and finding a bargain deal.
Jacque is survived by her daughter, Danielle, and husband Tyler Palo; grandsons Haiden Haener and Jackson Palo; along with her ex-husband and friend, Dan Haener. Jacque is also survived by brothers Blair, Donnie, Bruce (Brenda), David and Kent Imel, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jacque was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia, and her son, Matt.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at KC’s Burgers and Brews in Lewiston. All who knew and loved her are welcome to come and share memories of Jacque. Memorial donations may be made to Washington Trust Bank in the care of grandson Haiden Haener, who lived with Jacque until the time of her death.