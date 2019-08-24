Jacob James “Jake” Hill of Moscow died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was 93.
Jake was born Jan. 27, 1926, to Otto H. and Hilda (Wiebe) Hill in Aptos, Calif., where he was raised, attended school and worked on his family-owned orchard. He grew up quick, becoming the foreman of the crew at age 12. When he wasn’t working, he was exploring his inventive skills in his dad’s barn. When Jake turned 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy, where he served as a pharmacist’s mate and medic. Following his discharge in 1946, he entered the ministry for seven years.
On May 20, 1955, he married Joyce and they began their life together in the Colville area, where Jake worked at his father’s sawmill. A short while later, they moved to Moscow, where he built a sawmill in Viola and logged with his brother, Otto. As the price of lumber fell, and with a surplus on hand, they decided to start building. They built houses and later were invited by the University of Idaho to build apartments for students.
In 1974, Jake decided to change occupations and began to till the soil in Starbuck, Dusty, Palouse and Potlatch. He incorporated his love of flying by transporting the crew, often including his kids, to the “lower” farm for a day’s work.
From his childhood, he loved the ocean, fishing, snow/water sports, flying and jet boating the Salmon River. Born as a natural inventor with talented hands, he enjoyed re-engineering machinery in his shop.
Jake will be most remembered for his constant purpose to walk with God.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Joyce, at their home; children Gary (Kimberly) Hill in Panama, Theresa (Don) Gooch in Eugene, Ore., Damon (Mimi) Hill in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Mindy (Gregg) Vance, Bonnie Sampson and Jake Jr., all of Moscow. He also leaves 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Kathleen Paddon, of Tigard, Ore., and Clarice Grant, in Rupert, Idaho.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents, brother Otto and sisters Myra Hill, Esther Corcoran and Shirley Fortune.
Viewing will be at Short’s Funeral Chapel from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 30. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Best Western Plus University Inn convention room in Moscow. Burial will immediately follow at the Moscow Cemetery and all are invited to return to the courtyard of the Best Western for a reception with the family.
The family suggests memorials be made to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163 to be used for Serenity House Comfort and Care at End of Life.