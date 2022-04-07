Our precious boy was called home Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Jacob Anthony West was born June 27, 1991, in Lewiston to Shane and Denise West. Jacob grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 2009. Jacob loved to hunt, fish, camp and anything to do with the outdoors. He also liked to tear things apart just to see how they worked and put them back together. Jacob worked at Albright Construction of Lewiston. He was a hard worker. He loved his job and employer and took great pride in his work. Jacob was the youngest foreman the company ever had. Jacob was a wonderful father to his only child, Gracie West. He took her with him every where he went.
Jacob was preceded in death by all of his grandfathers, Rex Bunny, of Cottonwood, Billy West, and Bill Jennings, of Orofino. He is survived by his two grandmothers, Ellen Bunny, of Lewiston, and Betty Jennings, of Orofino. Jacob is also survived by his mother, Denise West, of Lewiston; two sisters, Heather West and Kayla Kaufman, of Lewiston; his father, Shane West, and stepmother, Laura West, of Lewiston; three stepbrothers, Tyson Winkelman, Thomas Winkelman, of Clarkston, and Travis Morrison, of Arkansas. Jacob had a large, loving, extended family on both sides, including many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly and will miss him. He was especially close to his Uncle Dale Bunny, of Lewiston. Jacob also had many friends and colleagues whom he adored who will miss him.
Services are to be announced.