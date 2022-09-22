Jackson Carl Pease

Jackson Carl Pease peacefully passed away at his home in Clarkston, with his wife Mary by his side in the early morning Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was 81 years old.

Jack was born to Carl and Iola Pease in Lewiston on July 19, 1941. He grew up in the small logging community of Headquarters, and graduated from Pierce High School in 1959. Jack immediately began his pursuit of a career in education from Lewis-Clark State College with his degree in elementary education in 1961. He then graduated from Sonoma State College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and from there, proceeded to San Francisco State University. Jack graduated with a master’s degree in elementary school administration from San Francisco State in 1965 and then graduated from the University of Idaho’s Graduate School with a focus in elementary school administration.