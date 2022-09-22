Jackson Carl Pease peacefully passed away at his home in Clarkston, with his wife Mary by his side in the early morning Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was 81 years old.
Jack was born to Carl and Iola Pease in Lewiston on July 19, 1941. He grew up in the small logging community of Headquarters, and graduated from Pierce High School in 1959. Jack immediately began his pursuit of a career in education from Lewis-Clark State College with his degree in elementary education in 1961. He then graduated from Sonoma State College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and from there, proceeded to San Francisco State University. Jack graduated with a master’s degree in elementary school administration from San Francisco State in 1965 and then graduated from the University of Idaho’s Graduate School with a focus in elementary school administration.
Jack subsequently embarked on his more than 30-year career in education in Long Beach, Calif., where he also met the love of his life, Mary Alice Terrell. A short courtship was all it took for them to know they were meant for one another and were married soon thereafter in 1971 in Compton, Calif. It was not long after they were married that Jack and Mary decided to move to Clarkston and start a family.
Upon being hired as a teacher and principal at Asotin Elementary, Jack soon made it his mission to encourage literacy in youth by creating a reading program that began with newborn children in the district and continued on throughout their time in grade school. It was a devotion that would eventually result in Asotin Elementary school student test scores in reading exceeding state averages.
Jack’s discipline system also left a positive impact on the children he dealt with and the school as a whole. Jack also cared enough to send children out of his office with words of encouragement and candy from the ever-present candy jar that sat on his desk. As a result of his devotion to the education of children, Jack was awarded the Elementary School Principals Association of Washington Distinguished Principal Award in 1998 and nominated for the Washington Award for Excellence in Education in 2001.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved fly-fishing and backpacking into the mountains of northern Idaho. He also enjoyed spending summers camping with his family. As soon as the school year gave way to summer vacation, Jack could be found towing his trailer and his family to the forests of northern Idaho. It was there he found his Zen, whipping his fly rod back and forth along the banks of many a cold brook, stream or lake.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary; son Andrew; daughter Alicia; daughter-in-law Stephanie; and son-in-law Eric. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Mary, Gabe, Erica and Drew; his surviving sibling, Nancy Johnson, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Any condolences may be sent to the family directly.