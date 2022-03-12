Jackie “Jack” Duane Adams was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Kamiah to D.C. “Buck” Adams and Joyce Wolfe. Jack was the first of four siblings, Judy, Mike, and Norma. His beautiful heart stopped beating and he was freed from dementia Wednesday, March 2, 2022, a week after his 83rd birthday, with his loving wife, Claudia, by his side.
His family lived in Glenwood, Idaho, where Jack attended a one room schoolhouse through 3rd grade and his grandmother, Nettie Adams, was his teacher. Jack went to Kamiah Elementary, skipping 4th grade, and graduated from Kamiah High School in 1956. Besides being Student Body President, he excelled in basketball and baseball. Jack, at age 17, and his best friend, Bernie Storey, enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduation, and he served for three years.
After an honorable discharge, Jack went to work with his father in his logging business. Jack then enrolled in Lewis Clark Normal School and graduated with a teaching degree. He went to work for Clarkston School District, first as a teacher, and later as a dynamic principal at Lincoln Middle School, until his retirement in 1997. During his education career, Jack adored his faculty and coached endless seasons of girls’ basketball.
Jack loved telling and retelling stories of things in his life. Jack was known for his problem-solving abilities, people skills, keen sense of wit and sense of humor. He could recite poems and was known to craft short humorous verses. Jack enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, backpacking and playing adult softball. He liked to go boating at Priest Lake and on the Snake River. Jack’s favorite place was his cabin in Newsome, Idaho, snowmobiling and riding ATVs.
Jack was married to Kathleen Berkey, and they had three children, Jeffrey, Heidi and Cale. Later, Jack married Claudia Urquhart and welcomed her children, Sean and Marci. Claudia introduced him to snow skiing and they built a house in McCall so that they could enjoy skiing for nearly 2 decades.
Jack is survived by his wife Claudia, Sean (Kathy) Urquhart and children Madeline, Tyson, and Chase; Marci Hines and children Thad and Ryan; daughter Heidi Baker (Rocky) and children Wyatt and Zane; and son Cale (Valerie) Adams and daughter Blake Bowers; brother Mike, and sisters Judy and Norma. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, and his mother and father, and stepmother Evelyn.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. March 26 at the Bennett Pavilion Bldg. in Asotin.