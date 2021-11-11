Jack Bailey passed away from complications of pneumonia and COPD Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Life Care Center in Lewiston.
He was born to Ventlon and Mary Bailey on July 17, 1937, in Lewiston. Growing up in this region, he went to school and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1956. He loved basketball and was an avid bowler in his younger years. He was a fan of Gonzaga basketball. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. In 1959, he married Carol Ankney and they had five children together. They moved to Lewiston, where he ran the Standard Gas Station in Southgate Plaza. Later they divorced.
He married Mary Becker in 1972, working for Bruneel Tire until 1983 when they moved to Spokane. Together they had one son. He worked for Alpine Tire in Spokane until his retirement in 2004.
After Mary passed away, he moved back to the Lewiston area where he reconnected with Carol, and they found friendship together until her passing. After moving back to the area, he started going to Lapwai for Sunday breakfast with his lifelong friends. He loved time spent with them telling stories and enjoying good food.
He had a special friend, Betty, for the last few years of his life. She was there for him to talk with, laugh with, and enjoy each other’s family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ventlon and Mary Bailey, sister Darlene Yochum, and wife Mary Bailey. He is survived by children Glenda, of Lewiston, Jackie Moody (Russ), of Clarkston, Kathy Johnson (Bob), of Lewiston, Mike Bailey, of Casper, Wyo., Patrick (Jackie) Bailey, of Casper, Wyo., and Steve (Kathy) Bailey, of Deer Park, Wash.; as well as 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew, and many cousins. He will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Lewiston Community Center. This will be a covered-dish style, with meat and beverages provided. Please bring a side if you wish and stories to share.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.