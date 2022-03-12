Jackie A. Beckman

Author and loving mother and grandmother Jacqueline Ann Beckman, 80, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
She was born to John E. and Hazel A. Causley on Jan. 1, 1941, in Detroit, Mich.
She is survived by her son Steve Pedick, daughter Kelly Phillips-Fendler, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Mike Boska.
She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch after the memorial March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, 618 E. First St., Moscow, ID 83843.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent DePaul, Salvation Army or the Monastery of St. Gertrude on her behalf.