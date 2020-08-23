On Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, the world lost a wonderful dad, grandpa and friend. Jack Wesley Wood, 83, passed away at his home in Clarkston.
Jack was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Moscow to Maurice Wood and Grace Dahl. He spent his childhood in Park, Idaho, and later Deary, where he graduated from Deary High School in 1955. Jack also attended Spokane Community College.
Jack met his future wife, Cecelia “Bonnie” Wood, while working next door to her in Dodge City, Kan., and they later met in Mead, Kan. They were married Sept. 7, 1963, in Deary. She died July 31, 2019.
As a gyppo logger, Jack owned and operated his own truck until his retirement. Together, Jack and Bonnie also owned a restaurant in Deary simply known as Jack and Bonnie’s Cafe. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, bowling league, Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Together the couple enjoyed traveling abroad across Europe, Bahamas, Mexico and the U.S., and fishing together with Bonnie was one of his favorite activities. Another would be relaxing with his dogs and his pipe; you would never see him without them. He could “MacGyver” anything together to make it work, even if it looked funny. Later in life, they moved to Clarkston to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
As a grandpa, Jack enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whether it was taking them on trips or simply watching cartoons.
Jack is survived by his children, Diana (Mark) Zagelow, of Lewiston, and Michael (Alicia) Wood, of Airway Heights, Wash.; grandchildren Ashlyn Zagelow, of Lewiston, Devin Zagelow, of Lewiston, Kirsten Wood, of Florida, Joshua Wood, of Airway Heights, and Connor Wood, of Airway Heights; sister-in-law Lorraine Wood, of Deary; and his two dogs, Lady and Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia “Bonnie” Wood; mother Grace Dahl (Wood); father Maurice Wood; brother Gerald Wood; mother- and father-in-law Dorothy and Eddie Herman; and sister-in-law Kathy Dailey.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
