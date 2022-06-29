Jack Wayland Bezona passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. He was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Cheney, Wash., to Wayland and Dorothy (Prosch) Bezona. He grew up at the family’s ranch on the banks of the Grande Ronde River near Anatone. His dad helped build the road to Anatone, and in 1939 Jack began attending school there. He graduated from Anatone High School in 1951 and attended college first at Cheney and then at LaGrande, Ore.
Jack left college and began working in a sawmill in LaGrande. There he met and married his sweetheart, Ann McLaren, on June 21, 1957, and together they raised three children: Wayne, Elaine and Colleen. Jack was never afraid of hard work, and took various jobs to support his family. He moved his family back to the Grande Ronde to operate the family cattle ranch after his father’s death in 1968. He also drove school bus for Anatone for many years and was a friend and mentor to many students there. In 1976, he began working for Bennett Lumber Company first on a road building crew and later as a boiler operator. He retired from there in 1996.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman and was always most at home in the mountains he knew and loved so well. Yearly deer and elk hunting adventures were his passion, and some of his best friends were there with him every year. He had a keen eye and enjoyed spotting all kinds of animals, whether hunting or just out for a drive with his family. He and Ann built a cabin in the Blues; that was their favorite place to be and some of their happiest times were spent together there. He also enjoyed woodworking, and many family and friends received beautiful pieces from him.
Jack was previously married to Patricia Beers and they had a daughter, Lynn.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ann, of Asotin; son Wayne, of Anatone; daughters Elaine Beswick (husband Eric), of Kennewick; Colleen Littlejohn, of Morton, Wash., and Lynn Hawkins (husband Keith), of Asotin, 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayland and Dorothy Bezona, and his son-in-law, Dan Littlejohn.