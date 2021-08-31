Road trips with endless conversation, learning what every crop was along the way and old-fashioned doughnuts as a snack ended Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, with the passing of Jack Warner Wicks. He battled cancer for 23 years and we are so proud of the fight he put up to stay with us as long as he could. We miss him every day.
Jack was born April 11, 1943, to Vernon and Iva Wicks in Lewiston. He joined three older brothers and growing up in those days was tough, but he told us stories of going to the dump to find garden hoses to use as bike tires and building their own toys in their dad’s shop. Jack was also the yo-yo champion of his school. Jim, Virgil, Myron and Jack would soon be joined by another brother, Steve, and finally a sister, Linda.
Jack graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961 and moved to Spokane to attend Spokane Community College where he earned his Airframe and Powerplant license.
Jack returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to attend Lewiston Normal School where he met Linda Diane (Hendrickson) Daniel, and they were married from October 1964 until 1978. They shared two sons, Curtis and Corey. Jack and his family soon moved to Liberty Lake, Wash., where evenings were spent sailing. Jack was a talented sailor who passed on his skills to his sons; even standing on the bank of the lake watching and calling out instructions to Curtis while he sailed by himself at the age of 4. The family moved back to Clarkston in 1971 and Jack became the manager of Reed’s Hardware in Lewiston. In 1975, when the Lower Granite Dam came on line, Jack and his family took advantage and were the first to sail on the newly created slackwater.
During the summer of 1979, Jack leased and operated Lumber West, a sawmill in Weippe, and many members of the family helped with the daily operations. He married Carolyn (Southwick) Weatherly in March 1980 and with this marriage, Jack gained three stepdaughters, Julie, Terri and Nicci.
Jack’s career was multifaceted and throughout the years his skills were utilized at Hillcrest Aviation, Gustin Aviation, Felts Field Aviation, Weldcraft and Renaissance Marine Group.
Jack truly was an artist and a legendary welder. He enjoyed sailing, flying, raising homing pigeons, painting and telling stories. His skills are evident in many handmade wire sculptures, carvings and the knowledge he passed down. One of his most proud accomplishments was the sculptures he welded of the famous Dwight Clark catch that were purchased by the San Francisco 49ers. The free time that Jack did not spend in his shop was spent on the water. He was a past commodore of the Lewis-Clark Sailing Association and won many sailboat races. When sailing on the water wasn’t possible, he enjoyed building and sailing land carts, whether it be on the dry lake beds of Alvord desert in Oregon or the Shopko parking lot.
Jack will be missed by his wife, Carolyn; sons Curtis (Kimberly) and Corey; daughters Nicci Jackson, Julie (Tom) Tochterman and Terri Ferrill; brothers Jim (Judy) Wicks, Virgil (June) Wicks, Myron (Barb) Wicks and Steve (Cathy) Wicks; and his sister, Linda (Brad) Cannon. He also leaves behind grandchildren Afton (Titus) Hansen, Kyle (Kylee) Wicks, Alaina (Anthony) Brown, Forrest Delka, Calyn Presson, Kati, Ben and Samantha Jackson, Ashley (Ryan) Hogue, Matthew (Tram) Tochterman and Abby Ann (Edward) Lane; and great-grandchildren Krew, Charlee, Baker, Sophie, Carter and Oscar; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Iva Wicks.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Jack’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home and a potluck gathering will follow at the home of Steve and Cathy Wicks. Please sign the online guestbook at vassar-rawls.com.