Jack W. McCall, 92, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in his sleep from congestive heart failure, surrounded by the loving warmth of his family.
Jack was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Colfax, to Harry and Clara (White) Walden, who later divorced. In 1933, Clara married Gerald McCall “Blackie” and, with Clara, Blackie raised Jack and two other siblings as his own. From then on, Jack would proudly introduce himself as Jack McCall without having legally changed his last name.
After finishing school, Jack worked with Blackie in the family logging operation, using horses. It was here that he developed a lifelong love for horses, which he passed along to his children. In 1945, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a cook until he was honorably discharged. His family moved to Kooskia in 1948, and this is where he met the love of his life, Rose.
Jack married Rose D. Amell in a civil ceremony March 25, 1950, in Lewiston. They also celebrated the holy bonds of matrimony Sept. 27, 1958, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Jack McCall. Yet, Jack still had not legally changed his last name, while Rose was legally Rose McCall. Jack and Rose raised their family of five children in Kooskia, where he managed a sawmill and operated a logging company. In 1971, they entered into a partnership with the Dentons, owning and operating the Syringa Café in Syringa, Idaho.
In 1971, when Jack and Rose traveled to Europe, Jack legally changed his last name from Walden to McCall, as Rose refused to travel with a man with a different last name. The family then moved to Syringa, Idaho, in 1976, where Jack worked as a diesel mechanic and helped his daughter raise Appaloosa horses. In the early 1980s, Jack headed to Alaska to work on the Slopes and the partnership acquired the Lochsa Lodge. In 1987, Jack and Rose sold their partnership interest in the Lodge and returned to Syringa, where Jack worked for a rock crusher for several years, and Rose operated the Syringa Café. Jack, finally, purchased another logging truck, hauling in the Kooskia area for several years.
In 1994, Jack and Rose sold their interests in the café and moved to Emmett to live near their daughter and her family. When asked when he was going to retire, he stated, “Retirement is doing what you want to do and I love logging.” Jack quit logging when he was 85 years old, caring for Rose until her death in 2014, sharing 64 years together. After Rose’s death, Jack learned to live life differently and eventually he found some pleasure again, working in his shop and creating horseshoe art.
Jack was not one to sit idle. He loved logging, boating, fishing, driving in the mountains with his family and spending time with the people and animals that he loved. Jack had a special fondness for babies, whether it was human or animal. He also had a sense of humor, loved to tell jokes and never met a stranger.
Jack is survived by his five children, Mike (Linda), Tim, Dan, Anne Marie (Richard) and Mitch (Debbie); seven grandchildren, Scott, Katie, J, Andrew, Amanda, Marc and Jennifer; five great-grandchildren, Cole, Kenzi, Colt, Cadence and Brooklin; siblings Mick McCall, Emily Ralston (Billie) and Glen McCall; brother-in-law Jack Kirkland; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and Debbie Estlund.
A memorial Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett, Idaho. The rosary will be at 2 p.m. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel.