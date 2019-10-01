Jack Raymond Heuett passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 87, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston due to complications from an ATV accident in May.
Jack was born Oct. 3, 1931, to Jacob and Elnora Heuett in an old farmhouse on what was known as the Buckingham Place about 7 miles north of Culdesac. He joined a sister and a brother on the family farm. Jack lived on the Buckingham Place with his family until they moved to the McDowell Place on Coyote Creek in 1947. He grew up on the family farm loving horses and farming.
Jack started first grade in the fall of 1938 at Glasby School on Magpie Grade until it burned, then attended Culdesac Public Schools, from where he graduated in 1950. During high school, he played and excelled in football, baseball and basketball.
During his high school years, Jack worked for Harry Ruddell and Gene Finnell as a farm hand before he was drafted into the Korean War. He received rank as corporal and was honorably discharged Aug. 23, 1954. Jack was proud to serve his country.
Upon returning home from the Korean War, Jack started working for Potlatch Forest Inc., and worked there loading boxcars until 1974, when he retired. He started farming and, a few years later, began to work for George Brammer while also managing his own farm. He formed many lasting friendships while working on the Brammer Ranch.
Through his sister Marie, Jack was introduced to Evabelle Watson. They were married Nov. 26, 1955. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage. During their marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Kristine, in 1965, who was stillborn and a son, Jacob, in 1968.
Jack never knew a stranger and enjoyed family get-togethers, visiting with neighbors, Winchester senior citizen dinners and spending time on the football, soccer, baseball and lacrosse fields watching his grandsons. Jack was a member of the Cottonwood Creek Community Church.
Jack is survived by his wife, Evabelle, of Lewiston; his son, Jacob (Cheryl), of Meridian, Idaho; and three grandsons, Kaden, Ty and Brooks. He is also survived by his brother, Melvin (Sharon) Heuett; his sister, Pat (Gerald) VanBuren; and his sisters-in-law, Alta (Leo) Hill, Sally Heuett and Angie Heuett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William, Marvin, Frank and Claude Heuett; sisters Marie Dickensen and Betty Carrithers; brothers-in-law Leo Carrithers, Cal Dickensen and Everet Watson also preceded Jack in death.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewiston Idaho State Veterans Home or to an organization of your choice.