On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, Jack Patrick Nagle passed away at his home in Potlatch of a heart attack.
He was born Oct. 23, 1954, to Roy Kenneth and Iva Lee Nagle. He was the fourth of five kids (Johnny, Kelley, Jill and Beckey (who passed in 2002)). His twin sister, Jill, loved reminding him that she was 21 minutes older than he was.
Jack was around farm life starting at a very young age on his grandparents farm, Granny and Dad Nagle.
Jack attended Palouse school, graduating in 1971. While in high school, he worked at the Conoco Service Station and then at Best Way in Palouse.
His dad, Kenny, remarried in 1970 to Arlene and gave Jack a little sister, Betty Jo “BJ,” two years later. Arlene became his second mom “Momalene.”
Jack was married and had a son, Travis, in 1973. They made their home in Palouse.
Jack started work with RA Hanson’s out of Spokane. He worked overseas building and operating canal diggers. Travis stayed with his grandpa and grandma, Kenny and Arlene, while he was overseas.
He and Travis moved to California in 1981 for Jack to work on machinery.
They returned to Palouse in 1982. Jack and Phil Gage started Nagle and Gage Repair, repairing all types of equipment.
Jack remarried and had a daughter, Brittani, in 1990 and moved to Elk City where he worked as a mechanic at Bennett Lumber Mill. They later moved back to Palouse and Jack started up his own business, Nagle Construction. He proved he really was “Jack of all trades!”
In 2001, he met Sally McPherson and they moved to Yakima where Jack helped prep for the new Walmart. They later moved back to Palouse. In 2011, they moved to Potlatch and bought the Princeton Tavern, flipping it and turning it into Silly Sally’s Bar.
Jack will be dearly missed. He will be remembered by his jolly laugh, his joking sense of humor and being there to lend a helping hand.
Jack did not want a memorial service.