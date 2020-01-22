Jack L. Reed, 64, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene.
Jack had been battling terminal brain cancer since April 2018. He is survived by a sister, Janet, and a brother-in-law, David Schoepp, of St. Maries; and two nieces, Melody Finley, of Fredricksburg, Va., and Crystal Marines, of Bayview, Idaho.
Jack Reed was born July 26, 1955, in Clarkston, to Wilbur and Virginia Reed, residents of Lewiston. Jack was the first deaf student to graduate from Asotin High School in 1975. He went on to earn an AAS degree in quality control from Spokane Falls Community College.
Jack spent his last days at Brookdale, a senior living community, enjoying the activities it provided and its in-resident church. Jack formerly attended Spokane Deaf Church and Real Life Ministries of Post Falls.
He loved rocks and looking for fossils, geology and astronomy. The solar eclipse was one highlight of his life. He also loved to read, play computer games and watch funny movies. He loved Star Wars and Star Trek. He also loved visiting with his nieces.
A memorial service will be officiated by William Poole at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Good News Fellowship, 2338 Florence Lane, Clarkston. Jack is laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lewiston.