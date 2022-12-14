Jack L. Hogan, 85, was born to his parents, Edward Earl Hogan and Bessie Eva Billow Hogan, on Jan. 9, 1937, in Nezperce.
Jack had two brothers, Jerry and Patrick, and two sisters, Sharon and Molly. Sharon is the surviving family member. Jack attended grade schools in Vancouver, Wash., and Nezperce.
Jack’s father was killed in a tragic logging accident, just prior to Jack and the family moving to Lewiston in the early 1950s, where he started the ninth grade.
Jack attended Lewiston High School and took a keen interest in sports, especially football. The football team was notably coached by Bob “Gabby” Williams and achieved many firsts, including an undefeated season in 1955. Jack’s football skills were tested by competing against the likes of the legendary Jerry Kramer of the University of Idaho and Green Bay Packers.
A rare first and notable accomplishment was his selection to the High School All-American football team as a tackle. With these accomplishments and the assistance of his coach, “Gabby,” he received many scholarship offers, including an offer from Notre Dame, which was his and his father’s college football favorite. He ultimately chose the University of Idaho, to be assured that he could play football and pursue a degree in pre-dentistry, which was a means toward his ultimate goal of becoming a dentist.
His pursuit of his high school sweetheart, Joan Elizabeth Baldeck Hogan, a resident of Lewiston, may have also played a role in his decision to attend Idaho.
Jack was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity while attending the University of Idaho. He applied and got accepted to dental school at Northwestern University in 1958.
He got the girl and married his longtime high school sweetheart, Joan Elizabeth Baldeck, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Lewiston on Aug. 20, 1960. He graduated from dental school in 1962 and entered the United States Navy, as an officer. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Jack was aboard the USS Boxer off the coast of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After two years of service, he returned to Lewiston to begin his practice of dentistry.
From 1966 until his retirement in 2000, Jack practiced dentistry in his hometown of Lewiston. A faithful and loyal following was built in the valley. His large, rather hairy, able hands touched many patients, young and old, rich and poor. If a patient happened to be on hard times, the dentistry came first, and the payment was negotiable in goods, services, or agreement to one day return the favor. He loved his craft and his patients.
Jack always wanted to explore Ireland, home to his immigrant grandfather. In his retirement, Jack, Joan and close friends made a bed and breakfast tour of the Emerald Isle. It is told many fine pubs were explored along with the countryside. Jack was struck by the charm of the Irish people. The couple also explored Italy and Europe by bicycle.
To say that Jack lived a very active and rich life may be an understatement. He was a chukar hunter and could always be found with a loyal Brittany spaniel by his side. He and his longtime hunting partner, Mel Witters, covered many steep and rocky ridges hunting the elusive chukar for more than 40 years. Bird hunting may have provided him his greatest joy.
He began to play handball at the downtown Lewiston Elks Club in the 1970s. The game allowed Jack to compete again and the game’s unique challenges, chess-like strategy and athletic demand provided a lifelong love of the game. He would continue to play into his late 70s and pass the love for the perfect game to his sons.
Jack was a skier and was an original McCall resident before McCall and Brundage Mountain were discovered by most. McCall, at the time, was a one- or two-traffic-light town, a gas station, a bakery, grocery, several taverns and the Shore Lodge.
In 1969, Jack and Joan split the purchase price of $12,000 to buy a cabin on Warren Wagon Road. The family spent many holidays and time together at the cabin, in both the winter and summer months. The cabin is still standing and used by the family, without upgrades and changes, a forever family treasure, with countless family memories.
Jack loved a roaring fire after a day of skiing at Brundage in McCall. He loved the glades of powder and aptly called himself “Powder Jack.” His last run was on North in 2015, at the age of 77.
Jack was a fly fisherman. He fished with handmade fly rods, provided by his patients as gifts. His cast was a short stroke, but in perfect time and with fluidity, over whatever Idaho or Montana river he chose to cast. He fished with a group called the “Fishing Gang.” The Fishing Gang, comprised of founding members A.L. “Butch” Alford, Darrell Daubert, Jack Hogan, Dave Hemly, Dennis McMonigle and Keith Stonebraker, was started on Labor Day weekend in 1965. The Fishing Gang members were a fortunate lot of lifelong friends, joined as much by fishing as by friendship.
The unique group of friends from the era take an annual trip to selected Idaho or Montana rivers. Some stories that trickled out are legendary to this day. The friendship and comradery created are enviable. The trip still lives and some founding members still partake and later generations have carried on the tradition. When Jack was not pursuing his outdoor hobbies, he could be found reading. He loved to read and was always consuming a book throughout his life.
He was a member of Phi Chi Fraternity.
His unique upbringing and the fact that he lost his own father at an early age made him the ultimate husband and father. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Joan Elizabeth Baldeck Hogan. Jack had four children, Daniel Edward (wife Krystal), of Grenada, Miss., Mary Anne Elizabeth Ball (husband Darin), of Spokane, Joseph Patrick, of Spokane, and Patrick Meehan, of Driggs, Idaho.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three (and counting) great-grandchildren.
Jack was large of stature, but to watch him pet a Brittany spaniel was to know a gentleness and kindness that was beyond description. Despite this gentle nature, Jack was as fierce a competitor that one would ever know, including checkers, chess, cribbage, handball, it did not matter. His best was what he would give to the end. Jack fought the good fight and never once complained about how the end was scripted. As he took his last breath on Dec. 10, 2022, at 12:30 a.m., the great man, Dr. Jack L. Hogan, DDS, surrendered to God’s final call.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held at the All Saints parish hall directly following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: All Saints Catholic Church, Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley, or Lewiston Library.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.