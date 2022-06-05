Jack Gifford Watkins Jr., 63, beloved father, son, husband and devoted friend, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after fighting Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Jack was born Feb. 4, 1959, in Erie, Pa. He admirably served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Shreveport as a Hospital Corpsman.
After the Navy, Jack spent over 41 years in the medical field in the hospital system. He left that to be the proud owner of Providence Nursing Service. At the end of his career, he returned to the hospital setting to care for patients in Critical Care COVID Units in multiple states.
Jack is survived by Grace Lasco Watkins, his children: Lance (Shannon) DeWitt of Texas, Johnathan (Tiffany) Lasco, Logan (Amy) Harmon, Colt Lasco of Wyoming, Melissa Riley, Cody (Katie) Watkins, Brandon Watkins and Darah Grogan; his fur babies: Kinsey, Kyle and Max; and his grandchildren, Talon, Zach, Zane, Pierson, Tessa, Reven, Kayson, Quentin, Oliver, Liam, Jax, Christa, Briar and Kallen.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter Kendyl Grogan.
Befitting the outdoorsman Jack was, a celebration of life with military honors will be held in September at the opening of the steelhead season near Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.