Jack E. Hites, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston.
Jack was born May 20, 1929, in Moscow to Gladys Mae Hites and Henry “Mickey” Hites.
Light rain this morning. Breaks of sun this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 4:58 am
Jack E. Hites, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston.
Jack was born May 20, 1929, in Moscow to Gladys Mae Hites and Henry “Mickey” Hites.
Jack was an artist and a poet, though that’s never how he’d lead his story. He was a man whose childhood fueled him to create a beautiful life. Growing up in Moscow, Jack’s partner-in-crime, younger brother Nick, was never found far from his side.
Jack married his forever love, Alice Lorraine Berry, July 30, 1949. He loved her deeply and referred to her as his rock throughout their 72-year marriage. Jack and Alice had two children, Kathy and David. Jack worked long, difficult hours and spent weeks away from home on construction jobs to provide for the family, while Alice held down the house. When Jack was home, he played the role of a second father to countless neighborhood kids. He could often be found carting Kathy and her friends to dances and activities. He took David and his friends on camping trips, made them laugh with his stories and taught them how to be outdoorsmen. Jack and Alice never turned anyone away; they had seen enough and knew everyone deserved a hot meal and a place to stay. Jack and Alice had weekly front yard picnics and barbecues; anyone was invited and if you attended, your initials were carved into the picnic table and you became forever a piece of the Hites family.
When Jack’s grandchildren were born, his life truly began. He was a built-in best friend to Collette, Trevor, Bryan and Caitlin. He changed diapers and mastered the art of silly faces; he spent hours patiently searching for four-leaf clovers and playing pretend in his old blue truck; he made paper boats for puddle sailing and whittled slingshots; he never said “no” and always did as his grandchildren instructed. He came alive during the holidays and made magic happen each year. Grandpa Jack always had batteries; he could fix anything that was broken. He often remarked that his grandchildren were his greatest legacy.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence, Maynard and Clemmence; and sisters, Juanita and Donna. He is survived by his wife, Alice; his sidekick, Nick (Jeanette) Hites; sisters, Dawn Marie and Janet “Huckie”; daughter Kathy (Russ) Martin; son David (Mary) Hites; grandchildren Collette (Eric) Denton, Trevor (Kendra) Martin, Bryan Hites and Caitlin Hites; great-granddaughters Paige, Cora and Abigayle; and one great-great grandson, Boston.
Grandpa Jack was never in a big hurry, but if he’s made it to heaven by now, he’s surely got all of the angels in stitches with his stories.
There is no service scheduled at this time.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.