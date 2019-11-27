Jack Rose was born to John and Gracie Rose on Feb. 4, 1946, in New Mexico, and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Orofino. He was 73.
Jack served our country by fighting in the Vietnam War and was very proud of being a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
After the war, Jack became chief of police in Asotin, then later in Lapwai (with his K-9 partner, Ben). He then finished his police career in Orofino, when he decided to pursue his dream of welding.
He had previous marriages, but finally found his soul mate with Lynn (Vicki) and they married Jan. 16, 1981. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping for many years, until busy schedules got in the way.
Jack leaves behind his loving wife and numerous other family members. He will be missed deeply in the Orofino community.
Jack being Jack asked for no services. I believe it was because he didn’t like to see people upset. He loved to make people smile and laugh.