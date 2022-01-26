Jack Carter Blewett, 93, of Sweetwater, went to Heaven on Jan. 22, 2022, to meet his Lord and Savior and to be reunited with his wife of 73 years, Julia, and their daughter Gina. Born April 4, 1928, to Milford and Phyllis (Carter) Blewett in Lewiston, he was delivered by “Doc Watts” at the local hospital.
Because the family moved frequently, Jack attended school in Culdesac, Lewiston and Lapwai. During his high school years, he attended Lewiston High School. He was short two credits and was not allowed to graduate with his class. That summer, the family moved to Sweetwater to what is now the Blewett Ranch. Jack enrolled in Lapwai High School to complete his additional credits and graduate in 1948.
After moving to Sweetwater, he met the love of his life, Julia Mae Ankney. They married Aug. 25, 1948, and together they moved to a small rental house on Webb Road. While there, they welcomed their first of five daughters. A few years later, his parents moved. Jack and Mae rented and later purchased the ranch and moved to Sweetwater. Over the next 17 years, they were blessed with four more daughters.
Jack was an extremely hard-working man. He delivered papers as a child and worked for farmers after school, on the weekends and every summer. Because he worked, he had the means to have a motorcycle and/or car. When he was in high school, during the Depression he worked at a gas station. Because older people or people without cars had extra gas ration cards, they would give them to Jack. He was very popular among his high school friends because he always had a nice car and plenty of gas.
While working for farmers, he learned, developed and nurtured a love for farming. Because his farm was small and the family was growing, he needed to supplement the income with other means. He worked for a time for the Camas Prairie Railroad, but later took a job with Bennett Lumber Mill in Clarkston. He started at Bennetts unloading logging trucks in the yard. He decided he didn’t want to do that his whole career, so he studied and learned the trade of sharpening saws (filing). He then took the night filer position at Bennetts. He worked there for 31 years.
Jack had an enormous amount of energy and didn’t require much sleep. Although he worked nights at the Mill and farmed during the day, he wasn’t satisfied that he was doing all he could for his family. He also had cattle — typically forty pair, and during the ’60s and ’70s, he built a hog operation. He purchased 75-100 grower pigs two or three times a year and raised them to market weight and sold them. There were always animals to be doctored or fences to be maintained. When he took cattle to the mountains for summer pasture, he would often cut firewood and fill the truck before he came home.
Jack didn’t have hobbies, but on the rare occasion that he had time, he loved fly fishing in high mountain lakes. The Seven Devils, Buffalo Hump and Gospel Hump were favorite areas to ride motorcycles to pristine lakes to catch trout.
Jack spent 75 years living in the farmhouse by Highway 95. Every winter, he would see cars going by with skis on top headed to the ski hill. He always said he knew he could snow ski if he ever tried. When he was 69 years old, he decided to join the girls and their families on Brundage Mountain and learn to snow ski. The first time he buckled on the snow skis, he took off and never looked back. He loved it. The family was fortunate to spend many winters in McCall skiing with him.
Jack loved the Lord. Because of his work schedule, he seldom attended church. Later after he retired from the mill, he and Mae rejoined the Orchards Community Church in Lewiston, where Jack attended as a child. They enjoyed their fellowship in the small groups and Sunday morning services. Jack was a faithful Sunday morning door greeter at OCC for many years.
The last few years, he has enjoyed the fellowship of his youngest brother, Tom. He and Tom would practice their shooting skills at Diamondback Range and then enjoy lunch together. Even at 90, Jack was still a sharp shooter.
He is survived by his brother, Tom; daughters Lynda (Phil) Taylor Derby, of Rainier, Ore., Leanne (Randy) Keatts, of Clarkston, and Joan (Steve) Boyle and Kristin (Dave) Gibson, of Lewiston; grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie), Scott (Kim), Jason (Sonia) Taylor, all of Ranier, Larry (Monica) Keatts, of Richland, Laynie Moser, of Lewiston, Lauren Bradley, of Orofino, and Alexa Ockwell, Levi (Tyler) Gibson, Jake (Ashley) Boyle, Clay (Sammi) Boyle, all of Lewiston; step grandchildren, Joshua (Thuong) and Mona Derby, of Rainier; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Phyllis; wife of 73 years, Julia Mae (Oct. 29, 2021); his sister Beverly Wright; brother Phillip; infant siblings Denise and James; daughter, Gina Blewett Quesenberry; son-in-law Don Taylor; and great-grandson, KC Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
The family wishes to thank Lorna and staff at Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman for the love and personal care of Dad during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Lewiston, ID 83501.