Jack C. Gilmer, 87, of Orofino, was reunited with family and friends who preceded him to a place with no pain, and he regained his mind and memories. Jack died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Lakeside Memory Care, in Winchester.
Jack was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Orofino, to Gayle Margaret Crockett Gilmer and Chic Byron Gilmer. His father left the family when he was 2, so his maternal grandparents, Oren and Nellie Gayle Crockett, helped raise him.
He attended school in Orofino and graduated from Orofino High School with the Class of 1952. During school, he excelled in football, basketball and baseball under Wilbur “Monk” Montgomery. Jack’s freshman year, he was a member of the Idaho state champion Class B boys’ basketball team in 1950. This team was recognized for being the state champs in 2015 at a ceremony for the Idaho High School Activities Association’s Legends of the Game program.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation and was honorably discharged in 1954 as a staff sergeant in the Signal Corps. During this time, he was stationed for 18 months in Korea. When he returned home, he worked for Alph Johnson Lumber Co. and became a skilled loader operator and truck driver.
In the following years, he worked for Louis Porter, Potlatch Corp. and Konkolville Lumber Co. In 1989, he and his son bought a logging truck that his son drove. Jack retired in 1999.
Jack met and married Betty “Carol” Talbott on Nov. 20, 1955, in Lewiston. They welcomed Craig Alan Gilmer on Nov. 3, 1956, in Lewiston. Carol died Dec. 11, 1969.
Jack met his longtime companion, Lola Ost, in 1971, and she died in 2007.
His hobbies included walking, boating, raising a garden and visiting his friends.
He is survived by his son, Craig “Wally” (Tammy) Gilmer, of Orofino; and his granddaughter, Megan Gilmer (Alexis Grieger), of Clifton, Colo. He is also survived by his Crockett cousins and the children of the Ost family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Carol and Lola.
The family would like to recognize and thank the staff and management of Brookside Landing and Lakeside Memory Care for the outstanding care he received in the last five years of his life, and also Syringa Hospice. The relief to the family that Jack was being cared for and safe will always be remembered.
At Jack’s request, there will be no services.
The family asks that memorials be made to benefit the community of Orofino. Memorials may be made to the Clearwater Memorial Public Library, CMPL Foundation, 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520; or the Clearwater Historical Museum in Orofino, P.O. Box 1454.