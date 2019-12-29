Jack B. Hill passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 88, in San Jose, Calif.
Jack was born in 1931 and raised in Clarkston, where he grew up with his beloved family. Jack entered the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served for four years as an aviation ordinance man aboard the USS Princeton and USS Oriskany aircraft carriers. He moved to the Bay Area, where he worked for Pacific Gas and Electric for 35 years. There he met his wife, Kathy, to whom he was married for 52 years.
He served as a union member and representative of the IBEW Local 1245 for many years, working on several negotiating committees. An avid lover of the outdoors, Jack loved to tell tales of his pheasant hunting with his beloved bird dogs. After retiring at 55, Jack advocated for other seniors on PG&E negotiating committees, the Congress of California Seniors, the Council on Aging and was a member of the Sons in Retirement (SIRS) 38.
Having raised two daughters and been a father figure to many, Jack looked after his grandchildren and a slew of neighborhood kids and friends, who all looked up to him and felt his warmth and generosity. Jack had lifelong friends and continually made new friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred; father Clarence; sisters Dorothy, Lora Jeane and Doris; and brothers Meryl and Claude. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters Kim, Jody and Jill; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Drawing Room Chapel, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose. Jack will be buried with his family at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.