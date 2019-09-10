J. LaDoris Smith, 94, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
Mom was born to Nick and Gladie “Parsley” Ausman Dec. 11, 1924, in New Meadows, Idaho. She graduated from Asotin High School as salutatorian in 1942. She married C. Daryl Smith Jan. 1, 1943. Daryl passed away Nov. 25, 2011.
She worked several years in Asotin County Auditor’s Office and was elected auditor in 1970. Mom served three terms and retired in 1982.
Mom was a member of the Asotin Methodist Church. She loved her grandchildren. Dad and Mom spent many years enjoying their cabin at Chapman Lake, and they traveled a lot. She was Asotin County Fair Queen in 1942.
She is survived by sons Michael (Laurie) Smith and Bradford (Vickie) Smith, both of Clarkston; sister Nicki (Bill) Broyles of Clarkston; daughter-in-law Dawn (Steven) Smith of Clarkston; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl; one son, Steven; her parents; three brothers, Dean, Gary and Dexter; daughter-in-law Terry; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Thank you to the staff at Evergreen Estates for your exceptional care given to Mom.
Cremation has taken place. A service for family and close friends will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Asotin Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Asotin Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Please sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.