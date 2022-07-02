On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Ivy Elizabeth (Christian) Johnson, wife of Mark Johnson, passed away at the age of 64. Ivy was born Feb. 13, 1958, to William “Bill” and Bonnie (Boyd) Christian in Pullman. She grew up just outside of Pullman and learned to love horseback riding from her mother.
She graduated from Pullman High School in 1976 and went on to earn her beautician’s license. Throughout her life, horseback riding was her passion. Ivy shared this passion with her niece and nephew, teaching them to ride at a young age. She enjoyed competing in horseshow events and more recently in cutting.
Ivy met many people through her years of showing and cutting, including her husband, Mark Johnson, in 2007. They were married in the fall of 2009. They lived together in Benton City, Wash., where they rode horses and raised cattle and dogs together.
Ivy is preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie, and her father, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Mark Johnson; younger brother Bill Christian and wife Kathy (Reimers) Christian; her niece Julia (Christian) Zaring; her nephew Jesse Christian; and many cousins.
A memorial celebration will take place in Benton City on July 16, 2022. Please contact Bill Christian at (509) 336-1728 for details.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.