Ivan Talbott, of Moscow, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Ivan was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Moscow, to Loyal and Frances (Doyle) Talbott. He grew up in Moscow, graduated from Moscow High School, attended the University of Idaho, served in the United States Navy and worked for Idaho Fish and Game Department for 25 years before retiring.
Following his retirement, Ivan became a partner in DeWitt-Talbott Cabinets and built custom cabinets in the Moscow area from 1992 until he retired in 2008.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Talbott. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judee Talbott, of Moscow; his daughter, Laurie Talbott, of Meridian; his sister, Sharon Hatch, of Duval, Wash.; sister-in-law Kathy Talbott, of Lewiston; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Latah County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at vassar-rawls.com.