Ivan K. Davis, 60, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, passed into the spirit world Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home on Beaver Slide Road in Kamiah. Ivan was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Ivan was born Feb. 1, 1961, to Ivan K. Davis Sr. and Beverly McAtty.
Ivan attended schools at Kamiah and graduated from Kamiah High School in 1979.
Ivan worked for many organizations during his lifetime in Kamiah. He worked at the Potlatch mill. He drove the bus for the Nez Perce Headstart Program. Ivan also was the janitor and later the administrative assistant when Elder Bernice Moffett was the director for the Wa-A’Yas Community Center. Ivan’s latest employment was at the It’se Ye-Ye Casino from Dec. 14, 1995, to July 8, 2009.
Ivan was a faithful fan of the 49ers, Giants and the San Jose Sharks. He also enjoyed playing chess and golfing.
Over the years, Ivan enjoyed listening to rock ’n’ roll with his older brothers, who were all guitar players. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite band, the Rolling Stones, playing his own guitar and writing music.
Surviving Ivan is his longtime friend, Rebecca Anderson, of Kamiah and her niece Kaedance, whom Ivan took care of and treated like his own. Ivan never married and did not have any children of his own. Also surviving Ivan are two aunts, Marjorie Hyde and Eunice Henry, and many nieces, along with many cousins.
Ivan lost two of his brothers, Jerard and Lyle Davis, just days apart at the end of 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Beverly; siblings Jerard T. Davis, Albert Davis, Lyle Davis, Kyle Davis and sister Jerilyn Davis Jackson; and grandparents, Albert and Etta Moffett Davis and Abe and Stella Jackson McAtty.
A viewing will take place for family and friends at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Trenary’s Funeral Home in Kooskia. No funeral is planned. Cremation will take place at Ivan’s wishes.