Isobel Jean Peer, 96, known to her friends and family as Jean, went home to meet Jesus on Saturday morning, March 27, 2021. Jean was born Feb. 16, 1925, to Clarence Samuel Rugg and Ella Mae Humphry-Rugg in Cabri Saskatchewan, Canada.
Mom was fourth out of seven siblings growing up on a farm on Central Ridge above Peck. Having never been off the farm, she and her sister, Doris, and two close friends moved to Spokane to work in the war effort in 1942. Mom had been introduced to Jerome Peer by his sister before he left for the service. They were married Dec. 26, 1945, in Lewiston shortly after he returned from the war. Mom and Dad lived all of their lives in this area, spending most of their years in Lewiston or on the farm in Winchester, retiring to Lewiston in 1984. Mom and Dad enjoyed spending many winters snowbirding in Arizona with friends. In 2011 they moved to Royal Plaza.
She was active in her community, leading Bluebirds and 4-H. She was a member of Winchester Community Club and was a Sunday school teacher. She was member of Beta Sigma Phi, Ladies of the Elks and was a member of Congregational Presbyterian Church for 36 years. Mom had many hobbies, which included her grandchildren, gardening, coffee with friends, traveling, handiwork and crocheting.
Mom had an infectious smile and positive attitude that has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She could make the best of any situation. We were blessed to hear that this spark carried through to the end. Since her passing, we have heard many inspiring stories from her caregivers at Royal Plaza of her great spirit. It was difficult not to see Mom over this past year, but it does our hearts so good to know that she left such an impact on those around her.
She is survived by four children, Terry Jean Peer-Cox (Steve), Tim Peer (Sonja), Brad Peer (Jana) and Jill Peer-Shaw (Curtis); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Wallace Rugg and Joyce Gould. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years.
A private graveside service is planned.