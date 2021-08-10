Isaiah Wall was in a four-wheeling accident on July 4, 2021, and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
He was born Dec. 20, 1995, to BJ Wall.
He is survived by his brothers, Steven, Richard, Jeremy and Josiah; sisters Samantha, Savannah and Sabrina; daughters Marleigh and Dyllan; longtime girlfriend Silvia; and numerous other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, BJ; and maternal grandparents Bill and Judy Wall.
Za died as he lived, adventurous, having fun and making people laugh. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. “Fly high and dance with the angels until we meet again.”
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Pioneer Park. Hamburgers, hot dogs and fruit and veggie trays will be provided. Side dishes welcome.