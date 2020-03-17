Isabel “Izzie” Hilbert, 74, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in her home in Grangeville surrounded in love and light by her children.
“There is nothing more prestigious then a beautiful soul painting the world with his or her vibrant colors.” This was Izzie to her family and friends.
On the day that Franklin D. Roosevelt died, April 12, 1945, Isabel Browning was born to Clifford and Caroline Browning in Portland, Ore.
Izzie’s older sister, “Pete,” was living in Grangeville and, in 1958, at age 13, Izzie started traveling to Grangeville to work on farms in the summer to make money for school clothes. She attended Milwaukie High School in Milwaukie, Ore., Portland State College and Clackamas Community College. In 1963, she started working at the Sellwood Drug Store’s lunch counter. This is where she met Martin Engel. They married June 14, 1964. They had two children, Luke Engel, in 1968 and Lori Engel, in 1969. They divorced in 1984. In 1989, she married Ted Hilbert in Grangeville. They made their home there, owning and working together at H&H Service for the next 17 years. She moved to Lewiston for a brief time with her partner, Walt Lindsey, in 2011, before moving back to Grangeville, where she lived until her passing.
Prior to H&H Service, Izzie worked in Milwaukie for Food Warehouse. She worked her way up from checker to being the first female manager in the company. She was a passionate and devoted victim advocate. She volunteered at the Rape Victim Advocate Program in Milwaukie for several years. She was the volunteer coordinator for the city of Milwaukie, recruiting volunteers for various city programs, such as Boy and Girl Scouts. She was appointed by the mayor to develop a first-of-its-kind volunteer program, which included various city departments. Her talents resided in public speaking, recruiting and being a liaison for city, county, local and state officials. She also did training seminars and classes for local police departments and fellow advocates. Izzie always believed in giving herself to make her community a brighter, happier and safer place.
Izzie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Parilee; husband Ted; granddaughter Rachelle; her partner, Walt Lindsey; and her beloved dog, Duke. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Slane, of Otis, Ore.; son Luke Engel, of Oregon City, Ore.; daughter Lori Giese, of Goldendale, Wash.; stepsons Jeff Hilbert, of Lewiston, and Nick Hilbert, of Grangeville; stepdaughter Amy Bond, of Lewiston; adopted son Wade Hilbert, of Grangeville; adopted daughter Anne Hilbert, of Grangeville; six grandsons; five granddaughters; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery. The family suggests any donations in her memory be sent to the Grangeville Animal Ark organization. They would also like to express their appreciation of the Grangeville Hospice staff. “Our close relationships with each other strengthen us and make our little victories possible.”