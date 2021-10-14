Isaac “Chubbs” James Roosevelt passed away at his home in Pomeroy on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the age of 27.
He was born Nov. 23, 1993, in Lewiston. He grew up in Pomeroy and attended school at Pomeroy Elementary and Pomeroy Jr./Sr. High, graduating in 2012. Throughout his school years, he participated in many sports, including Little Guys Wrestling, baseball and football. His senior year, his team placed third in state for football.
Isaac’s love of the outdoors began at an early age with his first best friend, Grandpa Herbie. They spent as much time as possible fishing together. When they weren’t fishing, they could often be found in the garden. Isaac loved just being with Grandpa and learning as much as he could from him. Isaac also loved hunting for mushrooms and picking huckleberries with both Grandpa Herbie and Church Grandma (Kay). He also enjoyed spending the day looking for wildlife and camping on the Tucannon with Church Grandma.
Isaac was always hard working and dedicated to anything he put his mind to. He began mowing lawns at the age of 10 and continued to do so until he graduated. Isaac also worked four summers for the Forest Service on the YCC crew.
From a young age, fire sparked an interest in Isaac, which led him to help Alvin Landkammer in the VFW fireworks stand (now the A.L.L. American fireworks stand), selling fireworks in order to give two PHS graduates scholarships every year. It was here that his love of fireworks began. Isaac continued this tradition long after Alvin passed away, working with Alvin’s daughter, Doris Ann. Even if he wouldn’t admit it, he loved being needed by Doris, helping with every part of fireworks season, including pre-ordering, selling and especially lighting them. He loved being with his fireworks family every year for that week.
Isaac’s love of all things fire also led to him pushing the local fire department to start the Junior Firefighter Program. The start of this program allowed him to join the department at 16. He remained a part of the department for several years.
After graduation, he moved to Walla Walla, where he attended Walla Walla Community College. There he received a degree in fire science with the training to become an EMT and obtained his CDL. He began as a forest firefighter in 2013 and continued to fight fire every summer until the fall of 2016, including being an engine boss for DNR his final year. Isaac loved it, but loved the adrenaline rush it gave him even more. After graduating from college, he moved back home. At that time, he went to work for Pomeroy Grain Growers Agronomy where he met and assisted many local farmers.
Isaac married Edie Abney on May 28, 2016, in Pomeroy. Together they spent their time seeking new adventures, loved to travel to new places and just spending time with their fur babies, Bailey and Cuda. They purchased a home in Pomeroy and spent many hours remodeling it. While remodeling, Isaac once again showed he was a jack-of-all-trades, doing most of the work himself with some help from friends and family.
Isaac enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and golf. He especially loved spending time with friends and family. Over the years, Isaac became an amazing cook; he really enjoyed trying new things on his Traeger. Isaac was a talented man, able to learn new skills and master them in a very short period of time. He was as stubborn as the day is long and had a need to be right. If bored, he found delight in starting arguments; this is likely how he earned teachers’ irritation senior year. Isaac was the life of the party, a spitfire and a charmer. He had an infectious personality and a heart of gold. Even though he often complained about it, he was always willing to help friends and family with anything at any time.
Isaac was a big contributor to the Pomeroy community. He was a Spinners member and enjoyed participating in activities they held. He also played golf in the local men’s league and was a longtime member of the Pomeroy Gun Club.
Isaac was preceded in death by great-grandparents Herbert and Kay “Church Grandma” Cormier, Jim Sr. and Evelyn Roosevelt, and Bill and Jean Kelso; grandparents Rosie Cormier and Dave Lytle Sr.; cousin Monique McArthur; and niece Ellie Rose Sparks.
Isaac leaves behind his mom and dad, Angela and Steven Lytle; sister Shaylyn Roosevelt (Chris Sparks); nephew Kolby Lee Sparks; brothers Dominick Lytle (Hannah Quinn), Will Flaget and Leland Ross; aunt Lenakay Schuman; father William Flaget; grandpa Jim Roosevelt (Ruth Forcier); grandma Teri Lytle; grandma Connie Beale; aunt and uncle Jeff and Michelle Bagby; aunt Shannon Hall; wife Edie Abney; and father and mother-in-law Tom and Marilyn Abney. There are more special relatives and friends, too many to name.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy. The celebration will continue with a potluck dinner (BYOB) at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy. Memorial donations in Isaac’s name may be made at the Bank of Eastern Washington. Checks can be mailed to Bank of Eastern Washington, P.O. Box 8, Pomeroy, WA 99347. Online donations can be sent via Venmo to @Shaylyn-Roosevelt.