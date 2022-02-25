Irwin “Irv” Hamilton Caufield, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Irv was born June 29, 1935, in Boise, to Guy and Marguerite (Olson) Caufield. He graduated from Boise High School in 1954 and was enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years, from 1954-56, serving on board the USS Los Angeles.
After being honorably discharged, Irv returned home to Boise, and in 1957, he and Ruth Cope were married. The couple made their home in Boise until moving to Lewiston in 1970. Irv worked in Lewiston as a banker for 30 years at Idaho First National Bank (which became West One Bank then U.S. Bank). He retired from U.S. Bank and then served as a county commissioner for Nez Perce County for six years from 1997-2003.
Irv was an ongoing church member, avid outdoorsman, former president of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, former president of Lions Club, on the Interlink Advisory Board, former member of the Clearwater Economic Development Association and a Lewiston Elks Club member. He also earned several community awards, including Business Person of the Year, Boss of the Year, Lion of the Year and Elk of the Year.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Caufield; daughters Colleen Caufield, Cindy Caufield (Aaron) and Charla Caufield (Larry); grandchildren Nick Jensen, Sara Teats (Chet), Meagan McCoy (Asher), Chelsey Alder (Megan), Kayla Caufield (Raleigh), Justin Williams and Reese Williams; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Gina Butler and Helen Olsen.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. March 5 at Abundant Life Church, 1483 16th Ave., Clarkston, with Pastor Bret Stedman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abundant Life Church.