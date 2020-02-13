Irvin “Smitty” Schmidt, 89, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1930, in Dallas, Ore., to Herman and Aileen Schmidt.
He and Karen Boesen were married March 31, 1976, in Grangeville.
Smitty is survived by his son, Shawn Schmidt, and his family, of Spokane; daughter Trudy Thomas and her family, of Nampa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen.
Smitty worked with the Operating Engineers in Lewiston and Spokane and spent his later years, including in retirement, training and owning race horses in Spokane. He was a member of the Orchards United Methodist Church.
A small graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.