Oct. 20, 1936 — Sept. 2, 2021
Iris Dodge Morgan, of Clarkston, was born Oct. 20, 1936, in White Sulphur Springs, Mont., left this world with her children by her side in, Idaho Falls, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, and is now in the arms of our loving Lord.
She was preceded in passing by her parents Kermit and Alice Inabnit, and sister Inez. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children Darcy and Dale; brother Ted; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren and cousins.
Iris will be remembered as a strong and devoted Christian, her faith in Jesus was unshakable. She was a gifted artist and poet, best known for her book, Plaids, Stripes and Denim featuring 52 portraits and poems of and about Montana cowboys. Over her long career, she received numerous awards for her paintings. For decades during the Christmas season, Iris created a much beloved unique Christmas card that many recipients saved and collected. Prior to becoming a full-time artist she worked for almost 20 years in the Alaska oil industry as a cook and bookkeeper on the North Slope.
Iris was the embodiment of the Montana pioneer woman, generous, resourceful, compassionate yet possessing ample reserves of toughness and grit that is seldom seen today. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
A memorial service for Iris is planned for a later date.
