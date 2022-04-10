In the early morning hours of March 29, 2022, the family of Irene Smith said their final goodbye. She passed away at her home of many years on the Winona Grade near Kooskia at 84 years old.
Irene was born July 18, 1937, to John (Jack) and Hazel Massey in Stites. She attended school in Stites and Kooskia and graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1956, where she met Harold Smith.
Irene and Harold were married Jan. 9, 1956. They soon had a family: two sons, Lonnie and Dean, and two daughters, Cindy and Julie. Harold and Irene raised their family in Kooskia, on Battle Ridge and outside of Stites before finally settling on the Winona Grade, where Irene lived the rest of her life.
Irene was known for being a kind and generous person. She always looked for the good in others and she was a hard worker. To help support her family, she worked various jobs including planting trees for the Forest Service, working at Syringa Cedar Mill, selling Avon and working at a convenience store in Kooskia. In 1980, she purchased the Selway Cafe. She owned and operated the cafe until the late ’80s early ’90s when she closed those doors and purchased Gold Pan Pizza, renaming it River’s Cafe. She was famous for the Selway Burger, The Gut Buster Burger and her oversized chicken fried steak. People would drive from miles around to eat at Irene’s Cafe. She even had the privilege of serving Harrison Ford and getting a picture with him, which she always said was a huge deal. Irene was in the cafe business for more than 30 years before finally retiring. Over those years, she employed many people in the community, including most of her family members.
Irene is survived by her two sons, Lonnie (Karen) and Dean (Debbie); daughter Cindy Manning; and son-in-law Dennis Renne’, all of Kooskia. She is also survived by her brother, Kiff Massey of Kamiah; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Harold of 47 years; parents; brothers Andy, John and Eldridge; sister Onah; son-in-law, Larry Manning; and her daughter Julie Renne’.
Irene was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There will be a memorial at 1 p.m. on May 14, 2022, at the Clearwater Valley High School Cafeteria in Kooskia. Please bring a covered dish.