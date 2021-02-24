Irene Rose Johnson, of Lewiston, and formerly of Helmer, Idaho, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home at age 91.
She was born April 25, 1929, in Clintonsville, Wis., to Irvin and Hazel Meidam. She had four brothers, Elmer, Irvin, Theodore and Patrick; and two sisters, Mary and Pauline. She grew up in Wisconsin.
Irene married Harles Dollar on March 30, 1946, in Belton, Texas. Together they had five children, Priscilla, Darleen, Kenneth, Patrick and Ricky. They divorced in 1961. She met Phillip Masson and had a daughter, Michelle, in 1963. Over the years, she worked as a waitress, at a chicken ranch packing eggs, housecleaning, babysitting, ironing, sewing and volunteer work. Throughout this time she lived in Rio Linda, Calif.; Colton; Deary; Orofino; and Dayton.
Irene moved to Sacramento, Calif., where she met and later married Ronald Johnson on Aug. 26, 1977. She did volunteer work at the Senior Gleaners until 1987, when they moved to Helmer, Idaho. She lived in Helmer for 28 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, sewing, volunteering and traveling with her husband. She started the Helmer Improvement Group and was active in sponsoring the annual Helmer Days. In 2013, she moved to Lewiston, where she spent her remaining years.
Irene is survived by her children, Penny O’Neal, Darleen (Kent) Sanderson, Ken (Sandy) Dollar, Pat (Terri) Dollar, Rick Dollar and Michelle (Joe) Green; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was an incredible woman and she will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Our thanks to Advanced Hospice of Lewiston for their compassion and exceptional care.