Irene F. Flerchinger

Irene Flerchinger passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Irene was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Craigmont to John and Olga (Thorsen) Knudsen and was the third of five children. She attended school in Nezperce, graduating in 1956. She was one of the kindest, sweetest people you would ever meet. After a six-year courtship, Irene married the love of her life, Gerald (Eddie) Flerchinger, Feb. 7, 1960. They made their home in Weippe. Eddie worked at the Cardiff sawmill and Irene was a homemaker.
In 1961, they moved to the family ranch on Harris Ridge near Kooskia. Here the family grew by three daughters, Linda, Cindy and Karen. Irene loved her role of wife and mother. She and Eddie worked side by side in raising their family and working the ranch. Once on the ranch, her role changed. In addition to wife and mother, she worked hard on the ranch from canning the produce from the garden, tending to the animals and operating farm equipment, including teaching herself to run the hay swather and baler. In addition, she sewed Easter dresses, pajamas and eventually wedding dresses for her daughters. There was no task she would not do.
She loved camping, spending time with her family, ice cream and taking drives with Eddie.
She is survived by her husband of 61½ years, Gerald (Eddie) Flerchinger, her daughters, Linda Twitchell, of Boise, Cindy (Ron) Milot and Karen (Andy) Colpitts, both of Lewiston. She is also survived by grandchildren Heidi, Amber, Marcy, Corey, Joshua and Kristen; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her sisters Martha Branson and Mary Otterstrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Olga Knudsen, brother Lawrence Knudsen and sister Elma DeFilippo, and son-in-law James Twitchell.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Trenary Funeral home in Kooskia. A covered-dish meal will follow the service at the Kooskia Community Center. Interment at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date.