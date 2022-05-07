Iola Lee Golden Hatley died peacefully Thursday, May 5, 2022, from causes related to age. She and her husband, George, were widely known for the early development and growth of the Appaloosa Horse Club registry in Moscow.
Iola was born July 26, 1922, to William W. and Gerti Lee Barnard Golden in Hammon, Okla. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1925. They moved around the state for several years looking for work until settling in Dos Palos, Calif., where Iola attended elementary school and high school. She worked for Delford Hale Insurance while attending high school and continued working there after graduation. In 1943, Iola became engaged to Sgt. Dwight Randall until his death at the battle of Tarawa that same year during World War II. Soon after Dwight’s death, she moved to Spokane to be with her sister, Wilma Rathbun. While there, she worked for an insurance company in the historic Paulson Building. Her co-worker and friend introduced her to George Hatley, and the rest is history.
George and Iola were married June 21, 1947, at the Presbyterian Church in Moscow. During the early years of building the Appaloosa registry in their home, Iola worked as the clerk for the Latah County Probate Court for more than 20 years. Once the size and demands of the Appaloosa Horse Club grew, she retired from the Probate Court and went to work full-time as the office manager. In this capacity, she trained secretaries for all departments. At the club’s height of operations, there were more than 60 secretaries. Iola held this position until 1978, when she retired from the APHC. During the early ’70s, one of the highlights of her life was owning one of the fastest and winningest Appaloosa race horses in history, Apache Double.
Retirement was not challenging enough for Iola, so she went to work for Dr. William Durbon for several years. She became a grandmother in 1981 and retired for good. For the next 25 years, she and George were very involved with their grandchildren, Justin and Danielle. They enjoyed spending their days with them and continued supporting them throughout their college years at the University of Idaho.
In their golden years, Iola and George enjoyed managing a large garden and orchard at their ranch near Clarkston. They enjoyed sharing their harvest while visiting friends and family.
Iola and George hosted many functions to support the Appaloosa Museum, including the Appalousey Trail Ride, The Sunday Drive and sleigh rides at their Deary ranch. Many of the events took place at their equestrian facility at the ranch, which was started in 1967 and is celebrating it’s 55th year of operation.
In recent years, Iola enjoyed the company of her five great-grandchildren, maintaining the home she has lived in for 64 years and tending the flowers in her yard that she loved so much. She will be missed immensely by her family and many friends and neighbors.
Iola was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gerti Golden; her brothers, Melvin, Marvin and Cecil; and her husband of 64 years, George Hatley. Iola is survived by her two sisters, Wilma Rathbun and Glenda Nixon; her son, Craig (Cheri); her grandson, Justin (Brenda); her granddaughter, Danielle (Derek) Pierson; and five great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Family Resource Home Care, Bishop Place Enhanced Care and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Iola and the family. A private burial of ashes will be held at the Hatley Cemetery, with a celebration of life planned for later in the summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Appaloosa Museum, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843, and the Hatley Cemetery, P.O. Box 1035, Pullman, WA 99163.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.