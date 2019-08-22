Inga Marie Swan, 82, of Troy, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with the love of her life, John Bannister, by her side.
Inga Marie was born Jan. 18, 1937, to Herman T. and Amelia C. Shodene and was raised on their family farm near Troy. She attended public school in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1955. She was voted “Queen Helen of Troy” during her junior year and student body president during her senior year.
Inga Marie married James O. Swan in 1955, and they had five children together. Their marriage ended in divorce. She owned and managed various rental properties, including Swan Mini Storage, which she continued to manage until her death.
Inga Marie overcame a stroke at age 48 and battled cardiovascular disease the rest of her life. Loved ones often called her the “Energizer Bunny” as they watched her recover each time from multiple surgeries and cardiovascular procedures. She just kept “going and going.” Family members attribute this to her eternal optimism, unique joyful laugh and the loving care of her soul mate, John Bannister.
Inga Marie and John were actively involved in the Troy Historical Society. In 2017, they received the Esto Perpetua Award for their efforts from the Idaho Historical Society at a ceremony in Boise. Until recent years, they also traveled annually to Angwin Calif., each winter to “snowbird” and spend time with John’s children and grandchildren.
In addition to John Bannister, Inga Marie is survived by her children, Bradley D. Swan (Jeanine); Margie R. Vail (Terry); Rebecca M. Sorbel (Dean); and James N. Swan (Jessica). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Inga Marie was predeceased by her parents; brother (Norman); sister (Geneva); and infant son (James D. Swan).
A celebration of life and covered-dish meal is planned for 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Troy Lions Hall. The family encourages that any memorial donations be made to the Troy Historical Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.