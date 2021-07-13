Jan. 31, 1937 — July 9, 2021
Inez L. Smith, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, in Reubens.
She was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Longview, Wash., to Keith and Vie Longfellow, who are deceased. Inez graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955, the same high school her dad attended which, at that time, the Bengal football and baseball field was a dairy farm.
Upon graduation, she entered the U.S. Air Force. After returning to Lewiston in 1965, she met and married Charles H. Smith, of Clarkston, in 1966. In 1971, when her son was a year old, she attended Lewis-Clark State College on her GI Bill and began her lifelong dream and passion of becoming a registered nurse.
Her career in nursing was very fulfilling. She began at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston on the medical surgical floor and continued in Alaska as night supervisor of a local hospital, then she went on to be an emergency room nurse for the U.S. Army in Missouri, a traveling ER nurse in Washington state and worked in all fields of nursing in Idaho, Alaska, Washington, Maryland and Oregon, which included but wasn’t limited to ER, trauma, ICU, CCU and nursing supervisor of medical centers, retiring in 1998 in Kodiak, Alaska.
Whether it was with the start of a new life or the end of one’s life, she was there with empathy and always had a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on for patients and their families.
She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Smith, who resides at the family home in Anchor Point, Alaska. They have three children, daughter Leana M. Mrs. John Isaac III, of Anchor Point, daughter Cheryl L. Smith, who lives at the family home in Anchor Point, and a son, Loren C. Smith, who lives in Mitchellville, Md. She is survived by seven grandchildren, John Isaac IV, Starling Smith, Jessica Isaac Wolford, Melissa Isaac Rauh, Nathaniel Isaac, Alicia Smith Grogan and Andrew Isaac; and 14 great-grandchildren, all living in Alaska other than one grandson and four great-grandchildren. She has one living sister, Duthiel A. Mrs. Ron Stellyes, of Reubens. She had one brother, Loren K. Longfellow, who died in an automobile accident in 1963. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and some great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Her interest and hobbies included camping, fishing, embroidery, crochet, traveling, dancing, reading mysteries novels, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
She survived breast cancer 20 years ago, but lost the battle with cancer of the pancreas and went home to be with the Lord.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Syringa Hospital Hospice, 607 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530.