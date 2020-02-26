Ines Haley Rose silently and peacefully passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Boise, surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ines was born April 7, 1937, in Dunbar, Wis. The family moved to Cottonwood in 1952. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1955. She met and married the love of her life, Ed Rose, in 1959. Together they raised their family for the next 40 years in Grangeville.
She often spoke of her adventures from when she worked in Yellowstone National Park, tree planting and Rickman’s Rockery. She also worked up until her retirement at the Idaho County Courthouse. She had a great love for life and enjoyed sharing stories with her family and friends. Ines loved to celebrate the holidays, with her favorites being Christmas and Halloween. She always went over the top decorating for these holidays.
Ines was always ready for an adventure, which often took her to the Oregon Coast and countless sporting events to cheer on her grandchildren. In 2011, Ines moved to Boise to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Ines is survived by her son, Jon (Diane); daughter Shelly; grandchildren Kyle (Alicia), Jennifer, Stacey Knudson (Kyle), Michael and Tereasa; great-grandchildren Christian, Luke, Finn and Ellie, of Boise; sister Leola Broemeling, of Clarkston; brothers Duane Haley and Dale Haley, of Lewiston; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed; son Donald; and brother Dwight Haley.
Ines’ greatest joy in life was being with family. She lived life to the fullest and will not be forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
There will be a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Friday at the Eagles, 218 N. C St., Grangeville. The family requests that any charitable donations be made to St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 N. Meridian Road, Meridian, ID 83646.