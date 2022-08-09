Ila Marie Tondevold

Ila Marie (Cox) Tondevold passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 95.

She was born Sept. 5, 1926, to Elma and Floyd Cox in Lewiston. Her parents divorced, and Ila lived in Lewiston until she moved to Pierce with her mother in the 1930s. There, they lived in the Gaffney House, which is still standing on the hill to the old Pierce High School.