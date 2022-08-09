Ila Marie Tondevold

Ila Marie (Cox) Tondevold passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 95.
She was born Sept. 5, 1926, to Elma and Floyd Cox in Lewiston. Her parents divorced, and Ila lived in Lewiston until she moved to Pierce with her mother in the 1930s. There, they lived in the Gaffney House, which is still standing on the hill to the old Pierce High School.
At age 16, Ila met Robert “Bob” Tondevold and was quickly enamored by his charm. She would tell of the way he whistled a tune on his way to school and how endearing it was to know he was whistling for her. He joined the United States Army upon graduation from high school. Soon after, they were married on Oct. 4, 1945.
Following Bob’s honorable discharge from the service, the couple moved to Dunsmuir, Calif., where he worked as a train conductor while Ila cared for their young daughter, Cheryl. An opportunity to move back to Idaho was a welcome change for the young family and they settled in Headquarters. It was there that Bob and Ila raised their three children: Cheryl, Roxanna and Robert Jr. Ila’s common sense, love of life, Godly wisdom and knowledge guided her in teaching and directing her family. They attended the Community Church at the Headquarters Hall weekly. Her home was warm, comfortable and immaculate. She loved to paint the interior of her home. It was rumored by the Bull Gang that she had more paint on the walls of her home than all the homes in town put together. The family recalls a funny story of her unique paint job in the bathroom. Watch those toilet seats.
Headquarters was a wonderful place to raise their children. Ila swam in the old log swimming pool and taught her children to swim. She had beautiful diving form and graceful swim strokes. Ila and Bob were integral in the founding of Clearwater Ski Club at Bald Mountain. They spent many winter days hauling their family up to the ski hill, packing the runs and skiing with friends.
Ila loved to cook and bake. She pored over recipes and her kitchen was often filled with the mouth-watering aroma of a new recipe she was testing. Very seldom did a recipe disappoint, but eggplant parmesan, to her dismay, was one of the unpopular dishes. Her family lovingly joked that she would serve it one night and if not eaten, it would show up disguised in a casserole the next. Many of her recipes are being used and enjoyed by family and friends. Not sure about that eggplant parmesan.
Singing, dancing and her love of music offered many hours of entertainment for Ila. A family favorite song to sing in the car was “You Are My Sunshine.” She was often caught singing and dancing with the broom in her large kitchen. She and Bob made a striking couple on the dance floor at the Headquarters Hall. Later in life, when her special radio played music from the 1940s, she told of waltzing around her spacious room with her walker.
A self-taught seamstress, Ila made clothing for herself, her daughters and grandchildren. She learned to knit and crochet. She crafted holiday decorations, often with unique and unusual items. Ila started painting ceramics while living in Headquarters, and continued to do so for many years. Her beautiful ceramic pieces adorned her home yearround but many were especially made for holidays. After trying her hand with several paint mediums and before the loss of most of her vision, she picked up watercolors. Her works of art grace the walls of friends and family.
She was known for her delightful sense of humor. You very well could be subject to one of her April Fool’s Day telephone pranks or hidden string sandwiches for lunch as well as string in your evening meal spaghetti. She had a unique way of removing your hiccups either with anger or fright. Her pranks were always followed by her hearty laugh.
Bob retired from Potlatch Corp. after 36 years with the company. They moved to Lewiston in 1978. There they learned to enjoy a new sport: golf. As members of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, they golfed every day they could get on the course. Ila was not one to boast, but she did achieve five holes in one, surpassing Bob by two.
Her love of gardening, and the Lewiston climate and soil, made for perfect conditions to grow a variety of vegetables and beautiful flowers. Ila always enjoyed sharing her bounty.
Bob passed away in 2007. Ila continued to enjoy their home until it became too much for her to manage. She spent her golden years at Royal Plaza, making friends and reminiscing about her many wonderful years of life.
Ila is survived by her children: Cheryl (Harry) Stenzel, of Pierce, Roxanna (Larry) Swanson, of Checotah, Okla., and Robert (Marcia) Tondevold Jr., of Orofino; grandchildren Amy, Rob, Dorie, Alana, Chad, Scotty and Josh; great-grandchildren Jessy-Lee, Jade, Drew, Lundyn, Lawson, Durgan, Zachary, Mya, Taylor, Jaeger, Sierra, Camden, R.W. Riggins, Audrey, Taila, Kahlen and Hailey; and great-great-grandchildren Justin, Rylee, Westyn and Leandro.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave., in Lewiston. Friends wishing to honor Ila, in lieu of flowers, are invited to make a donation to Bald Mountain Ski Area, P.O. Box 49, Pierce, ID 83546.
The family wishes to thank Royal Plaza Retirement Center for the excellent care they provided our beloved mother and grandmother. She often commented, “It’s all the people working here that makes this place so wonderful.” She loved you all. Mark Newman, you both shared an appreciation of music; she enjoyed your talent. In addition, she was particularly fond of your planned ice cream socials. Opal Newman, your tender care and kindness always exceeded your profession. She had a friend in you who enjoyed licorice as well as she. Sharon Heuett, she called you a bubble. Your delightful personality and laugh brought her joy. Again, thank you.