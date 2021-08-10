Ila Jean Johnson Courtright died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Kendrick.
She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Van Nuys, Calif., and was raised in Idaho. In 1958, Ila became the very first “Miss Kendrick.”
On Sept. 11, 1959, she married Roger L. Courtright, and they made their home in Troy and Kendrick.
Children are Mikel L. Courtright (Nancy), of Eugene, Ore., Lori G. Courtright, of Moscow, and Robin L. Courtright (Lori), of Grangeville. Ila has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. If you would like to make a donation in her name, she asked that they be sent to Kindred Hospice of Pullman or the J-K Ambulance Fund.