Hyrum Loyal Cox

Hyrum Cox, 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Clarkston. He was born Oct. 15, 1925, to John and Virginia Cox in Broken Bow, Okla. He was the second of three sons.
Being a child of the Depression, his formative years were spent in school, the various family homesteads and, in his teens, the Civilian Conservation Corp — the CCCs.
These factors shaped young Hyrum into a worker and a doer. He saw beyond rural Oklahoma.
His early escape from the rural subsistence farming came at 17 via the local sawmill. He made 85 cents for every hour he worked, and all the hours he wanted. He felt wealthy and validated.
He married the love of his life, Carmonetta Travis, in 1943. He was 18 she 17. They celebrated their 78th anniversary the day before he passed.
He and Carmonetta, along with their first child, moved to southern Oregon in 1945, joining uncles and cousins in mill work and ultimately construction.
Through success and love for road building, he eventually joined Steelman-Duff of Portland, Ore., in 1959. The company and he prospered, and ultimately he and Carmonetta bought Steelman-Duff in 1985. They built the company into a large three state road building contractor.
At one time their three children, their spouses and, in several cases, grandsons and great-grandsons worked for their company. They sold the company in 2017.
Hyrum retired at 92.
Hyrum is survived by his wife of 78 years, Carmonetta; son Jerry (Donna) Cox, of Meridian, Idaho; daughter Judy (John) Macy, of Asotin; daughter Sherrie (John) Ashley, of McMinnville, Ore.; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston,
A reception will be held following the service in the Sternwheeler Room at the Clarkston Holiday Inn.