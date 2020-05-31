Howard Eugene Averill, 71, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, of cancer, at his Lewiston home, surrounded by his friends and family.
He was born March 31, 1949, in Lewiston. He grew up here with his sister and nine brothers.
Howard joined the Army in the 1960s. He got married and had a daughter, though the marriage later ended in divorce.
He worked at the Potlatch mill (now Clearwater Paper) in Lewiston for several years, also doing some construction work in the area. He then moved to Bovill and took over running the Elk Tavern for the next 12 years. It was there he met Susie and they were married Sept. 29, 2002.
Howard made several special friendships through all the people he met working at the Elk Tavern until his retirement. He loved being in the mountains, picking huckleberries, taking Sunday drives with Susie, camping and being surrounded by friends and family playing music. He had a great sense of humor and he told the best jokes ever.
Howard is survived by his wife, Susie, of Deary; stepson Mike (Cindy) Autuchovich of Olympia; sister-in-law Francis; niece Luanna Averill of Kellog; nephew Larry (Tanya) of Lewiston; and several other nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
A graveside military service will take place at 2 p.m. June 6, at Pine Crest Cemetery in Deary. The service will be officiated by Murray Stanton.
A celebration of life will follow at the Bovill Elk Saloon, 114 Main St., Bovill, Idaho.