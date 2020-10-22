Howard Arthur Retz Jr., 62, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home in Clarkston because of complications with liver failure.
Howard was born Nov. 9, 1957, to Barbara (Craig) and Howard Retz Sr. in Richland, Wash.
He attended Lincoln High School in Portland, Ore., where he completed the 11th grade, then dropped out to serve in the U.S. Army for four years. In 1976, he married Anita Turner in Boise. The two divorced in 1999. He worked as a truck driver for a time before working as a ranch hand in his later years.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Anne Retz, of Clarkston; son, Dale Howard Retz, of Juliaetta; daughters, Kimberly Joan Martin and Mandie Marie Bezzotte, both of Kennewick; grandchildren, Thomas, Tamra and Zackery Mead, Destiny Bezotte, Devon Retz and Carson Martin; and great-grandchild, Aleah Mead.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Arthur Retz Sr.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.