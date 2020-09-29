Howard Applington passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born July 18, 1943, to Thomas and Dorothy Applington in Oroville, Wash. At the age of 10, Howard moved to Spokane. Growing up, he enjoyed raising rabbits in the Boy Scouts and had a love for gardening. In 1973, Howard moved to Clarkston where he became a beloved member of the community. Howard worked at Big Bear Tire for 25 years and with Asotin County Community Services doing janitorial work.
On Nov. 17, 2001, on a Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., Howard married the love of his life, Marion Alice Bivins, at the Orchards Baptist Church. Howard was an old-school gentleman and brought joy to everyone around him. He loved to play his guitar and sing Johnny Cash while dressed in his Sunday’s best. Howard made friends with everyone he met and would proudly express his deep, unwavering love for Marion by telling the story of their marriage.
Howard was very active within the community; he participated in Special Olympics of WA, People First, along with karaoke and bowling at Lancer Lanes. He was a very religious man, attending both the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturdays and Orchards Baptist on Sundays.
Howard is survived by a sister; his niece, Charlene, and her husband, Dave; and many friends who love him deeply.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; his first wife, Margo; his mother and father; grandmother; along with other family members and friends.
We take solace knowing Howard is now in heaven with Marion playing “sparkle” and singing “You are my Sunshine” together.
A burial service will be held at noon Thursday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.