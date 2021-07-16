Horace Melvin Fletcher Jr., 82, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in his home.
Fletcher, better known as Tooter, Fletch and PaPa, came from a small town of Timpson, Texas. He was born on the very first day of 1939, making it the best New Year's for his parents, Horace Melvin Fletcher Sr. and Gradie Bell Stewart Fletcher.
After graduating from Timpson High School in 1958, he went to serve his country as a United States Marine. Fletcher later married and moved to Lewiston in 1972 to raise his three children. He retired from Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) after 19 years in 1999 so he could enjoy his many hobbies: spoiling his dogs, fishing in Texas, fish fries with hushpuppies and his famous chili. He loved camping, woodworking, taking lots of pictures, tractor driving, bonfires and beer. However, nothing topped being a PaPa to all his grandkids; they are his true joy in life.
He is survived by his daughters, Masee Buckingham and Amber Granlund, and his son, Brandon Fletcher, not to mention his 70-plus family members in Idaho and Texas.
We will be holding a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. July 24 at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Donations and flowers can be made to Masee Buckingham, 3721 20th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.