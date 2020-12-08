Holly Miles passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, of natural causes.
She was born to H. Jones and Audrey Martin McCown on April 16, 1937, at Potlatch.
Holly is survived by her children, David (Cathy) Davie, of Billings, Mont., Tim (Lori) Davie, of Tukwila, Wash., and Audrey (Keith) Anderson, of Cheney, Wash.; stepchildren Terry (Kay) Miles, of Missoula, Mont., Linda Kay, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Diana (Ronnie) Creekmore, of Missoula, Mont.; numerous grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, including special nephew and niece Kevin and Carol McDonnell.
Holly was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, James H. Miles; son Mark Davie; and sister Joan Merrill.
A graveside service will be held at a future date at Freeze Cemetery, near Potlatch.
Memorials in Holly’s name can be made to the Freeze Cemetery Fund, c/o Crete Davis, 1225 Duffield Flat Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.