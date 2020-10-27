Heaven welcomed an angel Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Our beautiful Holley R. Brown passed away in Grand Junction, Colo. She is survived by the loves of her life: her daughter, Sydney Brown, and Brandon Price.
Holley had just graduated medical assistance school and was looking forward to her new career. We will always remember her kind heart and beautiful smile. She could light up a room by just being there.
Holley had decided at a young age to become an organ donor in the event of her passing. Her final act of kindness was to save five people with her gift of life.
Holley was born Aug. 28, 1995, to Susan Brown in Lewiston. Holley enjoyed fishing, music and spending time with her daughter, family and friends. She was an avid animal lover and had brought home many strays over the years. To say that Holley was kindhearted was an understatement.
She is survived by her mother, Susan Brown; sister Heather Enos (Lee); grandmother Judy Boxleitner Brown Koenig; grandfather Thomas L. Brown (Jean); aunt Milissa Beale (Robert); uncle Glenn Brown (Valerie); and aunt Penny Barnard; Justin Candler and Susan Evans, who loved her as their own; and many cousins and friends who will miss her.
Holley`s favorite song was “Don’t Stop Believing.” She saw the best in all of us and lived life loving all of us.
Holley was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Harold and Mytrle Brown and Leonard and June Boxleitner.
May God’s light shine upon you, Baby Girl, and grant you peace. Our world will never be the same without you.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network.