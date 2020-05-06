Hilda W. Frei Nuttman, 93, of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center, in Coeur d’Alene.
Hilda W. Nuttman was born March 29, 1927, on Maughmer Point, Keuterville, to Sabi (Eusebaiua Julius) Frei and Clara Bauknecht Frei. Her mother died when Hilda was 7 years old. She and her older brother moved in with, and were raised by, Joe and Amalia Uhlenkott. She tagged along to Point School with her older brother, Richard, to learn English. Hilda attended Karnes School for one year. She attended grade school and high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy, living as a boarder part time, graduating in 1944.
After high school, Hilda spent a year with relatives in Wilmington, Calif., and worked at Woolworth’s. She returned to Cottonwood, met Robert J. Nuttman and they were married in April 1947. In July 1948, the couple had a daughter, Gail. She lived on a small farm south of Cottonwood all of her adult life. She was employed as a part-time receptionist and bookkeeper at Dr. Orr’s office for 28 years and for 18 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She did clerical work for Cottonwood Sales Yard and Spencer Livestock Sales Yard in Lewiston for many years. She drove a mail route in the Winona area for a time.
Hilda was a member of the St. Mary’s Hospital Guild, the Christian Mothers, the CDA and Prairie Senior Citizens, serving as treasurer for many years. Hilda was also a member of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee for 24 years.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; her husband, Robert; and her daughter, Gail.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Hanson, of Ferdinand; her brother, Leo, and wife Betty Frei, of Lenore; her son-in-law, Larry Church, of Fruitland, Idaho; grandsons Jeff (Ginger) Church, of Fruitland, and Rob (Sarah) Church, of West Lafayette, Ind.; granddaughters Dianna (Troy) Thomson, of Santa Fe, N.M., and Jacque Church, of Wenatchee. She also had nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and hundreds of cousins.
There will be a public visitation from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Blackmer Funeral Home. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will be at the Keuterville Cemetery. The diocese of Boise asks that the Mass be for the family and close friends.
